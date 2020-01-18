The PROP Food Shelf’s most needed items this week are deodorant, tissues, canned chicken, chili and stew.
PROP is also seeking drivers to pick up food rescue donations from grocers in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen. The volunteers should be available on weekdays between 7:15-11 a.m. and must be able to lift 40 pounds. The contact for volunteer inquiries is Cindy McPherson at cindym@propfood.org.
PROP Food Shelf serves families in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen. It is located is at 14700 Martin Drive in Eden Prairie.