A new multi-faceted business development in Victoria, just east of the fire station, will be a topic at several upcoming meetings in the community.
The proposed commercial development on the 4.1-acre “Arboretum Convenience” site includes construction of a Ridgeview Medical Center clinic, daycare center and combined HomeTown Bank/Mocha Monkey coffee shop facility.
It also includes a land swap, which calls for the city to exchange property in its 13.5-acre Downtown West site for a parcel in the new development.
A cornerstone to the success of the project as presented is construction of a roundabout on Highway 5, at Commercial Avenue.
A neighborhood meeting, for those living near the new development site, is set for Wednesday, Dec. 1. The proposal will go before the city’s Planning Commission on Dec. 7 and to the City Council on Dec. 13 for feedback, according to Marty Doll, the city’s community & economic development director.
“It’s a complex plan,” Doll said. “It’s just at the sketch phase, so there will likely be plenty of questions that need to be answered along the way.”
Plans call for the private property to be sold to a developer, which would divide that land into several parcels for the aforementioned businesses. One of those parcels would go to the city in exchange for a Downtown West parcel, where a senior housing facility would be constructed.
The city would then basically gift its parcel at the new development site to Ridgeview for a new medical clinic, according to Doll.
“That will likely be one of the big things that the council will be talking about,” he said.
HomeTown Bank is expected to soon open a small branch office in downtown Victoria. The proposed bank/coffee shop collaboration would model the one the two entities have in Waconia.
Doll said the city has had communications with the Minnesota DOT about the proposed roundabout, which is essential to the overall plan, according to the proposal.
The property under development consideration would need to be rezoned from the current low density residential to central business district use. Plans also call for a 16-foot retaining wall abutting the fire station, as well as a 100-foot setback from a residential parcel.
According to the sketch plan, the economic development of the project would include:
Ridgeview: $6 million investment, 15-20 jobs; HomeTown: $6 million investment, 15-20 jobs; Daycare: $4 million investment, 30 new jobs; Mocha Monkey: $250 investment, 20 new jobs; senior housing: $25-35 million investment.