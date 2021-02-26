Alvin Hebert is father of Victoria's "unofficial mayor," but now he actually gets to work with the official mayor.
“I just felt like it was time for me to give back in a different way to the community,” said Hebert, who was recently appointed to fill a vacant Victoria City Council seat. “A big attraction was that it was a two-year term and not a four-year term; where it offers a good opportunity for me to get exposure to what it is like to be a council member and for the community to get exposure to me.”
Hebert, 49, was appointed by the City Council Feb. 8 to fill the vacancy created when former councilor Deb McMillan was elected mayor.
Hebert, an IT manager for American Family Insurance, in a recent interview spoke about a desire for Victoria to be recognized as a diverse and inclusive community, as well as maintaining a strategic balance between residential and economic growth, all while maintaining the community’s small-town charm.
“I’m not exactly 100% sure how we’ll do that, but I believe, in talking with other council members, that that’s our goal,” said Hebert, who was officially sworn in at the Feb. 22 council meeting. “I’m ready to go.”
Hebert and his wife Colleen have three children: Chloe, 19; Joey, 15; and Harper, 13.
Hebert’s respect and affection for Victoria swelled with the support he and his family received in an effort to raise funds for families of children with Down syndrome. Joey was born with the genetic disorder.
“I’ve jokingly called him the unofficial mayor because he remembers everybody’s name; he just knows people; seems to know everybody,” Hebert said with a laugh. “He’s so social.”
The Heberts moved to Victoria 18 years ago. In his letter of interest for the council seat, Hebert described the impact city residents have had on his family.
“My wife and I moved to Victoria when my oldest daughter was one year old and were fortunate enough to have two additional children while living here in Victoria. However, Victoria didn’t really feel like home until my second child was born. He was born with Down syndrome.
“Nothing could describe the despair and confusion my wife and I felt as parents. Raising children is a challenge to begin with and raising one with special needs was almost unimaginable for us at the time,” he wrote. “When my wife and I wiped the away tears, we wanted to make a difference and we leaned on the Victoria community for support.
“Colleen and I started a charity event which was held at Deer Run (golf course) in Victoria. With significant support from our community, we were able to raise over $300,000 over a six-year period for families of kids with Down Syndrome,” the letter continued. “The city of Victoria has embraced my son as he has become the unofficial mayor of Victoria. That is when I was proud to call Victoria home.”
Hebert, a graduate of Wayzata High School and former basketball standout at UM-Duluth, chuckles when talking about how he first moved to Victoria.
“I helped a friend move out here and I remember saying I would never live this far out; telling him, what are you doing? You must be out of your mind.”
A college friend also later moved to Victoria.
“Two of my best friends were living in Victoria and we were in Plymouth at the time,” he recalled. “I thought maybe we’ll go out there, buy a house, flip it and move on. My wife and I fell in love with the neighborhood; fell in love with Victoria; so here we are 18 years and three kids later. It turned out to be a really good move for us.”
Hebert, one of eight applicants interviewed by the council for the vacant seat, said his professional experiences, including risk management and commodity trading, have helped prepare him for council duties.
“The only agenda that matters, is that of the residents of Victoria,” said Hebert, who has no previous political/governmental experience. “That will be my focal point — understanding their needs and representing them to the best of my ability.”