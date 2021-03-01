Interested in learning more about monarch butterflies? Come to Monarch Hour with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), a Facebook Live event hosted by Minnesota Valley Refuge Friends.
Featured speakers for this one-hour presentation are AnnMarie Krmpotich, National Coordinator-Pollinator Conservation, Science Applications; and Lori Nordstrom, Ecological Services Assistant Regional Director.
Monarch Hour will be held as a Facebook Live event on Thursday, March 11, from 7-8 p.m. To learn more and to register, visit https://fb.me/e/18TgFINFH.
Learn about monarch butterfly biology, the recent ESA listing decision, and how the USFWS is working to conserve this species. Participants will also learn how urban refuges like the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge play a crucial role in protecting pollinators.
Minnesota Valley Refuge Friends is a citizen support group of the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge. More info at www.mnvalleyrefugefriends.org.