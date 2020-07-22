After long-time City Manager Todd Gerhardt retired in June, the Chanhassen City Council was tasked with finding a permanent manager over the next six Johnston started July 2 and will assist the city council in finding a permanent manager. months.
The Chanhassen Villager (virtually) sat down with new Interim City Manager Heather Johnston, who started July 2, to ask about her career and some of her goals.
What is your background in local government?
“I went to grad school out at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and got my master’s degree in Public Administration with an emphasis in budget and public expenditure analysis. I stayed in D.C. for a while at the Office of Management and Budgets, held a variety of positions, and then I was the budget director for the city of Minneapolis for eight years.
I was looking to broaden my role, so I took a job as the Administrative Services director and chief financial officer of Burnsville and applied for the Burnsville city manager’s position when Craig Ebeling retired.
I had quit the manager role and was doing some part-time consulting work when Todd Gerhardt reached out to me and asked if I would ever consider an interim gig as city manager in Chanhassen. So I interviewed with the City Council and they offered me this position. It’s been an honor to be able to step in here and work with the council on the recruitment.”
What is your role in the search for the permanent city manager?
I have a relationship with one of the search firms that’s being considered, so I’m temporarily stepping away from the process for ethical reasons. We have a team of folks, led by Assistant City Manager Jake Foster, who are evaluating the proposals, then after the council selects the firm, I’ll work very closely with a recruiter to help in the process of finding the next city manager.
We want to hire the search firm within the next month, then I expect it to be about three to four months before we select a new manager, then it will depend on their availability. I’m thinking someone on board by January.
What goals do you have during your time here?
No. 1, we want to get a new, great city manager to replace Todd on a permanent basis. I want to communicate and work with the council as much as possible to make sure they have the best information as they go forward in the selection process. The second priority is, of course, the budget and making sure we get the 2021 budgets prepared and moved through the council.
And then, they generally asked me to give a fresh look to things, try something new and make sure our processes are efficient. I want to be able to empower the employees. If they’ve got new ideas, I want them to be able to feel like we can do things we haven’t done before and see how it goes.
How has COVID-19 affected your position?
Well, the challenge has been ‘How do we keep our community and employees safe while also providing the services our residents need.’ This is all new to everybody, so we’re going to work together and internally figure out what’s going well, what’s not going so well. We want to learn from what we’ve done.
Right now, we’re doing a facilities audit (of government buildings). We’re asking questions like ‘Are you able to socially distance in your workplace? Are your ventilation systems sufficient and moving air appropriately?’ We’re looking at fire stations, the library, City Hall and asking if you can operate safely within this kind of environment.
What’s your favorite part about working in local government?
I like working with the people. They’re committed to public service, and they want to do what’s best for the residents and the community as a whole. That commonality of purpose is very appealing to me, and very invigorating. I love when I’m working with people who want to try new things, and I’ve found a lot of folks around here who are willing to do that.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.