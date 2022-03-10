The public is expected to get its first comprehensive description of plans for a proposed world class, one-of-a-kind, recreational and shooting sports complex, likely south of downtown Victoria.
The proposal calls for a wide variety of amenities, including clay and trap/skeet shooting fields, archery range, commercial hotel, museum and event center, entertainment plaza, apartments, a training and education building, and lots more.
The proposal, which includes a preliminary layout of the complex, is available for viewing on the city’s website. It indicates a need of 350 to 500 acres of property.
“It’s a fairly new idea and we have a long road ahead of us,” Mayor Debra McMillan said Sunday. “We’ve been working on it for a bit and trying to understand it. It’s gotten to a point where we realized this was a worthy project and worth some more conversation. That’s where we’re at.”
McMillan said the City Council and others interested in the concept “will have plenty of questions about it,” adding that issues about safety, costs and noise are only several of the questions that people will have.
“Is there a spot where this could fit? We’re just trying to understand what the implications would be, and this presentation should give us a little bit of a visual as to what this could be,” McMillan said. “This is a big vision. I’m not sure if it will come to fruition, but I think it’s important to follow the road for as long as it takes us.”
McMillan and City Manager Dana Hardie both only indicated that the project is being suggested for construction south of the city. But information about Victoria Acres on the city’s website said “with a desired layout in mind, the city has identified land for acquisition and drafted a preliminary site design.”
The same document indicated the “city has been in collaboration with state agencies such as the Department of Natural Resources to seek guidance on regulatory efforts. To take the next steps, the city of Victoria is seeking legislative support for the project.”
“Funding through key appropriations and/or consideration of inclusion in the bonding bill will ensure this world class outdoor recreation and shooting sports complex can preserve our great outdoors and be purposeful in our economic growth,” according to the same document.
A question about noise is listed among the documents on the Victoria Acres section on the city’s web site. In response, it said: “USA Clay Target and the city are committed to working with the community to reduce noise exposure by all reasonable means … noise mitigation solutions will be evaluated during the planning and design process … the city will require a noise mitigation plan as part of the project.”
Projected revenue would possibly come from retail and office leasing, concerts and outdoor events, weddings and receptions, corporate and event facilities, and fundraisers. There would also be fees for target and archery leagues, vendors; training events, camping and shooting camps.
The grounds would be open all year, and a museum highlighting Carver County and the state’s outdoor heritage is envisioned.
A shooting sports facility would be operated by USA Clay Target League, a nonprofit, for a variety of ages and target enthusiasts. The Minnesota-based USA Clay Target League, the world’s largest youth clay target shooting organization, has been working with the city on this project idea.
“We are very much in the beginning of this process — this project is a vision,” Hardie said. “There is no cost estimate for land at this time, nor do we have a cost estimate for construction of the complex at this time as work would need to be done through engineering studies to determine this.
“The city does not anticipate needing more staffing for this project. The city’s role is to facilitate the vision,” she said, adding that the vision for Victoria Acres was developed as a continuation of the comprehensive planning processes and small area plan study conducted in 2019.
“A little over a year ago, the city was made aware of the state’s desire to build a large shooting sports facility in Minnesota and was introduced to USA Clay Target League,” Hardie said. “The city envisions an amenity not only for shooting sports, but an outdoor recreation area that can be enjoyed by the community and visitors alike.
“With this type of development – ideally in Victoria’s south growth area – the city projects an estimated $165 million in tax value over the next 10 years generated from economic development in the city’s commercial area and tourism that would result from a project like Victoria Acres,” she added.
No action will be taken at the March 14 meeting. The community will have multiple opportunities, including workshops, meetings and the city’s website, to provide feedback.