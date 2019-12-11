For kids of all ages, Santa and his reindeer are a guaranteed draw to the annual Chanhassen Tree Lighting Ceremony in City Center Park.
Bernard, a 12-year-old reindeer with years of holiday experience under his collar, showed a newcomer, 6-month-old Jack Frost, how to stand patiently for photos with visitors.
Just minutes after 5 p.m., Chanhassen City Councilor Dan Campion, acting as Mayor Pro Tem, flipped the switch, lighting the city’s Christmas tree and turning City Center Park into a garden of fairy lights. Moments later, Santa Claus emerged from his workshop, to greet the long line of youngsters anxiously waiting to say hello.
Families gathered around the two fire pits to warm up and toast marshmallows for s’mores, and listened to the carolers from Living Christ Lutheran Church, Chanhassen.