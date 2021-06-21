Hugs, tears, reminiscing and congratulatory comments were everywhere Friday afternoon at the Charlson Thun Community Bandstand area in Victoria.
Most of that emotional atmosphere centered on tributes for Sgt. Michael W. Notermann, the sole Victoria resident killed in action during the Vietnam War.
Many of Notermann’s 12 siblings, along with a handful of his 1967 Chaska High School graduating class, were in attendance for the city’s volunteer appreciation program, that included recognition of Notermann.
Ann Miller, one of Notermann’s sisters, said she contacted city officials about a possible tribute for her brother.
“I knew that other cities name streets and things for fallen soldiers, so I approached the city of Victoria last summer, asking them respectfully if they would consider something, since my family has deep roots in Victoria,” Miller said.
“I was hoping for something last year, which would have been the 50th anniversary of his death, but COVID took that away,” she added. “The city put this together and we are extremely thankful. It means so much to all of us who think of and miss Mike every day.”
Miller, of Owatonna, is using old letters, cards and notes, as well as interviews with relatives and friends, to write a book about Notermann, called “Victoria’s Hero.” She expects to have it available early next year.
“When my mother passed away, I took possession of my brother’s letters. She saved every postcard, every letter, every note when he was in the service,” Miller said. “I told my family that I would duplicate the letters and get them back to them. As I got to the letters, I realized there was much more to Mike’s story, so I started thinking, it’s bigger than this, and got going on the book.”
Miller admits it was “kind of gut-wrenching” at first to read the letters.
“I just want people to know about Mike, about what he and our family all went through,” she said. “It’s about so much more than just a soldier dying in combat.”
Notermann was the seventh of John and Ethel Notermann’s 13 children. He lived his entire life in Victoria, including working at the family’s grocery store, until being drafted and heading off to Army boot camp in April 1969. He was 19.
He began his Vietnam tour of duty about 11 months later and was attached to 199th Light Infantry Brigade, 5th Battalion, 12th Infantry, D Company. He was killed June 19, 1970, while trying to destroy an enemy supply chain just inside the Cambodia border. He was 20.
Among the estimated 100 spectators at Friday’s ceremony in Victoria was David Drews, a “hero” and “brother” to the Notermann family, according to Miller.
“Dave went under threat of enemy fire to carry Mike’s torn body out of the jungle after he died,” Miller said, while mostly directing her comments to Drews, who wiped away tears. “From the bottom of my heart, my family’s hearts, we thank you for your courage for getting Mike back to us.”
Drews, now of St. Anthony Village, said he routinely visits Notermann’s grave site in Victoria despite struggling with emotional scars.
“I went over in September and Mike came in March. When I found out he was from Minnesota like me (Minneapolis), we were like brothers,” Drews said after the ceremony. “We’d talk about White Castles, the Twins, things like that.
“I never talked much about all of this until about 10 years ago and now I go to reunions and it helps a lot,” he added. “I had some contact with Mike’s family, then not so much, and then about four years ago again. It’s been really good.”
Drews said he was 20 and “right behind” Notermann when he was killed; adding that he felt it was his duty to remove Notermann from the scene.
City officials announced, almost exactly 51 years from the date of Notermann’s death, that he was the city’s first Community Builder award recipient.
Victoria Mayor Deb McMillan said the annual honor is designed to recognize individuals, groups or organizations for their community service.
Marty Doll, Victoria community and economic development director, also unveiled an artist’s rendering of a memorial to Notermann that will be placed at the Carver Park Reserve overlook in a new city park planned in the Downtown West development.
A name for the new park has not been selected, but is expected to honor the military.
“Today has been so special,” Miller said at the close of the event. “This means everything to us, but it also doesn’t take away from the sadness of losing and missing Mike, even these many years later. We know we are not alone in our loss and we think of those families too.”