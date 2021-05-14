The Minnesota Renaissance Festival will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 for its 50th anniversary season.
The season will run 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends Aug. 21-Oct. 3, weekends, as well as Labor Day and Festival Friday on Oct. 1.
Admission tickets from 2020 will be honored for the 2021 festival. Season Passes purchased for 2020 will also be transferred to 2021.
Visitors are encouraged to go to www.renaissancefest.com for the latest updates on policies and safety protocols for the 2021 season.
The Festival is located seven miles south of Shakopee on Highway 169. There are 16 stages of live entertainment and 250 artisan vendors.
Admission at the gate: Adults $25.95; Seniors $23.95; Children 5-12 $16.95, Children 4 and under are free.
Info at www.renaissancefest.com or call 952-445-7361.