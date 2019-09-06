U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Deephaven) hosts a public town hall meeting 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Chanhassen High School Auditorium, 2200 Lyman Blvd., Chanhassen.
This is Phillips’s fourth town hall since his election to Congress, according to a press release. The public is invited to ask questions and share ideas.
Phillips has also held five public community conversations on specific legislative issues: government reform, the opioid crisis, veterans services, workforce development and mental health issues.