U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips
U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips.

 File photo by Lara Bockenstedt

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Deephaven) hosts a public town hall meeting 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Chanhassen High School Auditorium, 2200 Lyman Blvd., Chanhassen.

This is Phillips’s fourth town hall since his election to Congress, according to a press release. The public is invited to ask questions and share ideas.

Phillips has also held five public community conversations on specific legislative issues: government reform, the opioid crisis, veterans services, workforce development and mental health issues.

