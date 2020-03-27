State Rep. Greg Boe (R-Chaska), who represents District 47B in the Minnesota House of Representatives, has announced that he will seek re-election in 2020.
“After receiving encouragement from friends and family, along with business and community leaders, I am pleased to announce that I will be seeking re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives,” Boe stated in a press release. “It has been an honor and privilege to represent the good people of eastern Carver County in the Minnesota Legislature for the last two years.”
Boe anticipates supporting efforts to assure a healthy local economy, lower taxes, and affordable health care, while also pursuing reasonable solutions for the challenges of clean energy and climate change. In addition, he will continue to seek support and funding for local transportation and infrastructure projects and needs, according to his announcement.
Boe is a registered environmental health specialist, who has been married for 33 years to his wife Debbie. They live in Chaska, where they have raised their two children.
Prior to being elected to serve in the state legislature, Boe was a member of the Chaska City Council for 10 years, and the Chaska Planning Commission for nine years. He also served with the Minnesota Municipal Power Agency Board of Directors, the SouthWest Transit Commission, and several other boards and groups.
Chaska resident Dan Kessler has announced he will seek the District 47B seat as a DFL candidate. District 47B includes Chaska, and the majority of Chanhassen and Victoria, within eastern Carver County.
Boe can be reached at rep.greg.boe@house.mn or 651-296-5066.