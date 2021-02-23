The state recently announced the launch of the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, a tool that helps all Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Carver County residents who have not yet been vaccinated are encouraged to sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, regardless of their current vaccine eligibility status. Insurance and identification are not required to sign up, according to a Carver County press release. The program does not have a restricted time period for signing up.
County residents can sign up at www.mn.gov/vaccineconnector. Residents unable to sign up online can call 833-431-2053 for assistance signing up over the phone. Translation services are available by phone in all languages.
Minnesota is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care residents, pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educators, child care workers and people age 65 and over.