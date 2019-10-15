Chanhassen residents recently filled the Chanhassen Library’s Wilder Room for a workshop on energy efficiency.
Planned and hosted by the Chanhassen Environmental Commission, the workshop featured speakers from Xcel Energy, Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC) and the Center for Energy and Environment (CEE), according to a press release.
Danielle Hauck, customer engagement manager for CEE, began by introducing energy solutions for homes, buildings, and communities. CEE works with utilities around the state to implement innovative, cost-effective residential energy efficiency programs and has helped thousands of homeowners reduce energy use while making homes more comfortable. Learn much more about CEE at www.mncee.org.
Joe Green, MVEC community relations and key account executive, followed with Energy Wise load management programs and an overview of rebates for energy efficient products, including water heaters and HVAC equipment. MVEC touts a Tesla electric car for marketing energy savings programs.
Bekah Schmidt represented Xcel Energy and spoke about rebates to Minnesota residential customers for the purchase of energy efficient HVAC systems, insulation, appliances and lighting equipment. Additionally, Xcel Energy offers complete home energy efficiency audits and Renewable Energy sources.
The workshop concluded with a question/answer period, along with complimentary energy efficient products and light refreshments.
The Chanhassen Environmental Commission is a voluntary, seven-member panel, appointed by Chanhassen City Council, and supported by city staff. The primary mission of the commission is to identify contemporary environmental issues and raise community awareness.
More information at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us.