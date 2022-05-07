Ridgeview recently announced the 2022 recipients of a $2,000 health care scholarship.
Scholarships were awarded to the following high school students who are pursuing a health care related degree or career:
Abby Fisel, Belle Plaine; Kalli Wischnack, Central (Norwood Young America); Samantha Teeter, Chanhassen; Anna Danicich, Chaska; Madelyn Remer, Delano; Alexis Rettig, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop; Margaret Schuft, Glencoe-Silver Lake; Amelia Lueck, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; Alex Beer, Holy Family (Victoria); Gracie Buesgens, Le Sueur-Henderson; Jenna Heimerl, Lester Prairie; Olivia Lueck, Mayer Lutheran; Reese Bocks, Minnetonka; Annabelle Hommer, Mound-Westonka; Anna Moen, Orono; Zachary Halverson, Sibley-East; Madeline Paradise, Southwest Christian (Chaska); Grace Steffen, Waconia; Maria Sosa (employee child), Waconia; Lizbeth Muonio, Watertown-Mayer.
This year, Ridgeview awarded $40,000 in scholarships to west metro students. Funding for the Ridgeview Health Care Scholarship Program is provided by Ridgeview Foundation’s Friends & Family Committee, Ridgeview Le Sueur Auxiliary Group and an anonymous community donor, according to a Ridgeview press release.
Since its inception in 2001, Ridgeview has now awarded more than 333 scholarships. Ridgeview becomes an educational resource for many recipients as they frequently participate in job shadows and internships offered by Ridgeview. To date, more than 24 previous scholarship recipients have come to work at Ridgeview.
For more information about the scholarship program and its eligibility requirements, or to donate to the scholarship fund, contact Ridgeview Foundation at 952-442-6010. Application forms for the 2023 scholarships will be available January 2023.