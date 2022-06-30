The 37th annual Ridgeview Golf & Taste Celebration raised more than $1.1 million on Monday, June 20 at Island View Golf Course in Waconia. There were more than 500 golfers, employees, volunteers, and guests at the event. Fox 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard served as an emcee.
Ridgeview is an independent, nonprofit, regional health care system serving the southwest metro region of the Twin Cities with three hospitals located in Waconia, Arlington and Le Sueur.
These proceeds will benefit phase one of the Cause for the Community Campaign. It’s a multi-year initiative to enhance Ridgeview’s clinical education program to provide advantage training and simulation technology, and increase the number of advanced monitoring systems so patients can get better care close to home.
“Over the last 37 years, this annual event has raised close to $15 million for critical programs and services. Philanthropy is so important to us at Ridgeview, and we’re honored by the ongoing philanthropic support,” said Kelly Mulleady, Executive Director of Ridgeview Foundation, in a press release. “We’re thrilled our greater community once again chose to spend the day with us and raise money to keep health care close to home.”