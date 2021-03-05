Since receiving its first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December, Ridgeview has administered approximately 20,000 doses to its staff, patients and community members to date. This includes both first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to a March 5 Ridgeview press release.
Vaccinations were provided to those meeting state and federal eligibility criteria at the mobile clinic trailer on Ridgeview’s Waconia campus, large-scale vaccine clinics at the Lake Waconia Event Center, select Ridgeview Clinics locations, and its nursing home and rehab center in Le Sueur.
Vaccines continue to be distributed in phases, and only those Ridgeview patients who meet state and federal vaccine criteria are being offered vaccinations at this time.
All patients within the targeted age ranges, regardless of economic or social determinants of health, will be offered the vaccine as supplies continue to become more available.
Patients who are age 65 or older (meeting current state and federal criteria) and want to be added to Ridgeview’s vaccine waiting list may sign up at www.ridgeviewmedical.org/care-treatment/infectious-disease-care/coronaviruscovid-19/covid-19-vaccination-information/.
As vaccine supplies increase, Ridgeview expects to offer a vaccine to more patients and community members based on guidelines, according to a press release.