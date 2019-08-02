Ridgeview Medical Center — an independent health care system of hospitals, clinics and specialty services — and PrairieCare Medical Group (PCMG), one of the region’s largest provider of inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care — announced that they are partnering to offer new integrated behavioral health services in Waconia.
The first partnership of its kind in Minnesota will have PCMG clinicians providing psychiatric services directly within Ridgeview’s Waconia campus through a joint operating agreement overseen by both Ridgeview and PCMG leaders, according to a Ridgeview press release.
According to Todd Archbold, vice president of Business Development at PCMG, “This formal collaboration will break down barriers that can exist between specialties, and create new efficiencies to allow nearly 1,500 more individuals to receive much needed mental health care in the first year. We are integrating psychiatric services in the general medical care setting, and reducing fragmentation between specialties to improve outcomes for our shared patients.”
PrairieCare Medical Group at Ridgeview is expected to open by Sept. 1 in the Ridgeview Professional Building, and will include free needs assessment, outpatient behavioral health evaluation, psychotherapy, psychiatry and intensive outpatient programming (IOP), the release stated.
Through the partnership, PCMG clinicians will also offer integrated behavioral health assessments and screening within Ridgeview’s expanded Norman and Ann Hoffman Emergency Center (scheduled for completion in 2020), as well as rapid access to psychiatric consultation and new referral options.
“Ridgeview is very pleased to partner with PrairieCare to offer much-needed mental health services to the region,” said Ben Nielsen, Chief Operating Officer, Ridgeview Medical Center.
“With significant residential growth in the greater southwest metro, there is an increased need to provide more access to comprehensive mental health services — locally — to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”
PrairieCare has provided outpatient services at Ridgeview’s Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska since 2014.