After receiving its first supply of COVID-19 vaccines for patients, Ridgeview opened a large-scale, appointment-only vaccine clinic at a former dance ballroom in Waconia — administering vaccines to nearly 2,100 of its primary care patients ages 65 years and older Feb. 4-5.
More than 1,200 additional doses were slated to be administered on Feb. 8, the third and final day of Ridgeview’s first Patient Vaccination Clinic event.
“Administering vaccines to so many of our patients like this is one of the most rewarding services Ridgeview has offered — immediately impacting the health and safety of our community,” stated Mike Phelps, Ridgeview president and CEO, in a press release. “Seeing the emotion in patients’ eyes, hearing the heartfelt words of thanks and listening to the ‘I’m so happy’ comments far prevails the opening of new buildings or launching new business ventures.”
More than 100 Ridgeview staff and volunteers — with more than 1,000 combined hours of service — collaborated to administer vaccines, register patients, assist with parking, and direct patients.
Ridgeview opened vaccination appointments to its primary care patients in phases, beginning with patients ages 65 and older, and directly contacted those who met state and federal eligibility criteria, according to a press release. All patients within the targeted age ranges, regardless of economic or social determinants of health, will be offered the vaccine as supplies become more available.
Ridgeview also partnered with Carver County and Carver County Public Health to plan and support the event, held at the Lake Waconia Event Center in Waconia.