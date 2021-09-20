Carver County has dedicated a portion of Powers Boulevard, between Highway 5 and Pioneer Trail, to the veterans of the Global War on Terror and their families, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The county and Eastern Carver County Schools partnered to unveil the roadway signs at the Sept. 10 Chaska-Chanhassen varsity football game at Chaska High School.
Two signs are located between Highway 5 and Lyman Boulevard and two signs are located between Lyman Boulevard and Pioneer Trail.
“The Carver County Board of Commissioners has decided to dedicate Powers Boulevard in Chanhassen to honor Global War on Terrorism veterans and their families. A road, much like the war on terror, has at times been smooth and other times rough. Both roads and veterans are also similar in that they make our communities great places to live,” stated Carver County Commissioner Tom Workman, in a Carver County press release.
Global War on Terrorism veterans consist of those receiving the Global War on Terrorism Service medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medal, Iraq Campaign medal, or Afghanistan Campaign medal.
Veterans who would like more information on their service or benefits are encouraged to contact Carver County Veteran Services at 952-442-2323 or vso@co.carver.mn.us.