A FIRST Lego League robotics team from Chanhassen includes, front row, from left: Curtis Lindahl, Lukas McNeill, Alex Bowe and Max Spaulding; back row, coaches Mike Lindahl and Josh Bowe.

 Submitted photo

A FIRST Lego League (FLL) robotics team from Chanhassen moved on to the state tournament with a strong showing at its sectional event in January.

The team is named "CALM: It's just an acronym," after their team members, Curtis Lindahl, Alex Bowe, Lukas McNeill and Max Spaulding.

The team finished 2nd place in the head-to-head competition and came home with the Programming Award for their division, according to a press release.

They built and programmed their robot with Legos and presented a research project on key issues surrounding the Prince property development. The kids are all sixth-graders at Chaska Middle School West.

The season runs from September through February with the state tournament competition on Feb. 22.

More info at hightechkids.org.

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

