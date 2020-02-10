A FIRST Lego League (FLL) robotics team from Chanhassen moved on to the state tournament with a strong showing at its sectional event in January.
The team is named "CALM: It's just an acronym," after their team members, Curtis Lindahl, Alex Bowe, Lukas McNeill and Max Spaulding.
The team finished 2nd place in the head-to-head competition and came home with the Programming Award for their division, according to a press release.
They built and programmed their robot with Legos and presented a research project on key issues surrounding the Prince property development. The kids are all sixth-graders at Chaska Middle School West.
The season runs from September through February with the state tournament competition on Feb. 22.
