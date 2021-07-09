The Rotary Club of Chanhassen has awarded 20 area students scholarships based on community service or participation in STRIVE, a Chanhassen High School mentoring program.
“Because of the pandemic, fundraising for the scholarships was much more difficult than normal, but our corporate sponsors along with generous community resident donations made it all possible," stated Jeremy Senn, Service Scholarship coordinator, in a press release.
Service scholarships reflect the Rotary’s motto of "Service above self" and help engage students in making a difference both locally and globally.
Fifteen scholarships were awarded at a ceremony in Lake Ann Park. The STRIVE program awarded five scholarships during a Zoom program that saluted grade improvement and graduation.
STRIVE is a two-year mentoring program at Chanhassen High School with the support of 30 mentors supporting students interested in improving their grades.
“Participation this pandemic year moved all our meetings online, but the individual impact was beyond expectations,” said Susan Conrad, program coordinator.
One student’s thank you note stated: “My life has forever changed because of STRIVE and my mentor."
Those receiving scholarships are: Nicholas Becker, Aftyn Brenke, Jacob Durenberger, Yadira Martinez-Estrada, Rachel Eiden, Nijiiah Goldman, Maxine Johnson, Daisy Lang, Taylor Laube, Katherine Lew, Peyton Linder, Benjamin Michael, Andrew Nguyen, Diane Rakotomalala, Jamario Roberson, Lauren Sher, Gregory Stoffel, Grace Stroh, Annika Tamte and Lauren Wosje.