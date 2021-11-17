The Rotary Club of Chanhassen holds its annual Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
This year, the event will be held at a new location — the Chanhassen Recreation Center, 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen.
Parents are invited to bring a camera to take photos of their children with Santa and his reindeer, according to a Rotary press release.
There will be lots of activities for children, live holiday music and a selfie station.
Rotary has been hosting the event for more than 20 years — a “community loved Christmas event with pancakes tossed in front of you.”
Tickets are now on sale at chanhassenrotary.org through Dec. 2, and then at the door the day of the event.
The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 10 and under.