What do superheroes, tropical plants and zebra stripes have in common?
They’re all patterns for the cloth face masks the Rotary Club of Chanhassen will provide to students this fall.
As the Eastern Carver County School District prepares for hybrid learning, the Rotary is partnering with local religious organization Love Inc in hopes of collecting over 1,000 masks for elementary and middle school students in need. The groups are accepting fabric donations, homemade and store bought masks.
Each student in the district will receive one mask from the state, according to ECCS reopening plans. But with an entire semester to go, kids returning to school will need backups, said Connie Shabilla of Love Inc and Furnishare.
“We were contacted by the district because schools are in a tricky situation...children get one, but families in need may not be able to buy more if needed,” Shabilla said. “We wanted to gather resources and funds for them.”
Because kindergarten through eighth grade will be starting school in person, the club wants to focus on providing masks for younger children first and work their way up.
“Kindergarteners are not going to remember where they put their masks, maybe even by the time they get on the bus that first day. We want to get as many as we can so teachers have that extra supply,” Shabilla said.
The project began on August 5. As of Friday, they’ve already received almost 200 masks from supersewers — one woman made over 100 masks alone — and other community members.
The club hopes to hit their 1,000 goal by August 31, but will continue to accept masks through December.
Interested in sewing or donating? Drop off at FurniShare Ministry & ReSale Shop Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.