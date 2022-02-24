Sam is a senior black domestic short-haired male, about 9 years old, who is handsome and sleek! He is declawed (performed many years ago under a previous owner). Sam would do best as an only cat in a home without kids, as he tends to excite easily. He would thrive with an experienced person who understands how to care for him and help calm him should he get overstimulated. Can you be his forever person? Sam has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, neutered, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $250 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.