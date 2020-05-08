What if you could rescue thousands of pounds of perishable food items and turn them into high-quality, nutritious meals for those in need a healthier diet?
Greg Pavett of Victoria, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Humanity Alliance, has such a plan in place.
As of mid-April, more than 5,000 pounds of quality ingredients — fresh fruit, vegetables, turkey, ham — had been rescued and turned into about 4,000 nutritious meals since late December.
“This is a calling for me,” said Pavett, a high-energy entrepreneur who most recently ran “It’s Fresh,” a business that extended the quality of food naturally. “There is a direct line from food insecurity to chronic disease.”
That’s exactly what students at Venture Academy, a Minneapolis-based charter school that focuses on building future entrepreneurs, told Pavett, a member of the school’s board of directors.
“We gave them the choice to launch whatever venture or service that they wanted and within 10 minutes, and you could see the fear in their eyes; they said they needed access to nutrition,” Pavett said. “They said they were scared for themselves; scared for their families.”
The school’s 6 Clicks Club, a student team named from the belief that about any problem is only six clicks from solution, worked with Pavett and school officials to develop a weekend quality meal program. It extends from a Friday evening dinner through Monday’s breakfast.
“A lot of us who are in it really are not healthy,” said Joseph Javier, 16, the CEO of 6 Clicks. “I’m doing this because I have experience of not eating healthy and still do kind of eat unhealthy, but I’m learning a lot and these meals are helping me and a lot of others.”
Javier said he and others are learning through the meals program that, health-wise, it matters more what foods you eat, rather than how much you eat.
“Other students are doing it too because they have issues in their families,” he said, referring in part to health concerns like diabetes and cardiovascular issues. “I’ve learned to eat healthy and I feel better and have more energy. I’m glad to be a part of this.”
“It’s not hard to fall in love with a mission like that,” said Pavett.
RETIREMENT FUNDS
Pavett initially presented the idea of creating high-quality meals from rescued items to larger community-based organizations, but was told “they didn’t have the capacity to add on,” he said.
Pavett said he invested his retirement funds into launching Humanity Alliance, which “aspires to create long-lasting community value, health and wealth, by launching and scaling disruptive innovations,” according to its website.
“I’m in the same seat as a lot of these people we are serving,” he said. “It’s a humbling situation, but there is also a lot of beauty in it; a better awareness and gratitude for what we’re trying to do.”
In the weekend meal process, fresh food is collected from CROSS Services of Rogers and stored at several locations, including in a cooler at ENKI Brewing in Victoria, Pavett said.
The meals are created Wednesday through early Friday afternoon, largely by Kirk Traxler, a longtime chef who once helped serve thousands of meals a month at the House of Charity in Minneapolis.
“I know the disparity. I’ve been there, wondering where my next meal is coming from,” said Traxler, who’s been cooking about 14 years and who jumped at the chance to work with Pavett on the nutritional meal concept.
“I just wanted to give back. I love doing this,” he added. “Why not get up each day doing something you love to do? And I know how much this will help.”
550 MEALS
A total of about 550 meals are packaged each week and delivered to about 45 families. During a recent week, meals consisted of: meatloaf with mashed potatoes and green beans; fajitas; barbeque chicken, baked beans and coleslaw; oatmeal; and fruits and snacks.
The meals, prepared in the kitchen at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria, are delivered to Venture Academy and transported by school bus drivers to various locations.
“They go to homes and apartments; from low-income housing to posh lake homes,” Pavett said, adding that one drop-off household includes a woman with 12 children.
“There is no requirement to receive these meals; anyone can get one,” Pavett emphasized. “We all need good meals. Families are enjoying this and getting good nutrition. As time goes on, we’d like to see this idea expand into so many other areas where people receive meals.”
Presently, the program is running on a “give as you can” system for those receiving meals.
“It might be too that someone or a family wants to sponsor a family for a weekend or a month,” he said. “The key is, we need to lay out tools for people to thrive and you can’t thrive without good nutrition.”
As the program grows, Pavett said it offers the potential for the Venture students to primarily take it over.
“In the longer term, we’d like to get more into job training, where students participate at a higher level and turn it into more of a job program for them,” he said.