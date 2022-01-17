State. Sen. Julia Coleman (R-Chanhassen) hosts a virtual town hall noon-1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.
Carver County representatives Greg Boe (R-Chanhassen) and Jim Nash (R-Waconia) will also participate, according to a press release.
The virtual town hall will be streamed live on Coleman’s official Facebook page.
“I look forward to hearing from my constituents on the issues that matter the most to them and answering any questions they may have about the upcoming session,” stated Coleman.
Coleman will open the Facebook town hall meeting with a brief presentation on the upcoming legislative session, followed by a time for audience comments and questions.
Questions can be directed prior to the town hall to Marissa Alfano, legislative assistant, at 651-296-3988 or marissa.alfano@senate.mn, or submitted live in the video comment section.
Constituents are encouraged to ask questions even if they cannot attend the discussion.
The video can be viewed on Senator Coleman’s Facebook page, which can be found by searching for “Senator Julia Coleman” or by visiting www.facebook.com/SenJuliaColeman.