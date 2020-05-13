COVID-19 has appeared in two cases related to senior homes in Chaska and Chanhassen.
According to the latest Minnesota Department of Health numbers, there have been no other COVID exposures reported from a resident, staff member, or visiting service provider.
Of Minnesota’s 638 COVID-19-related deaths, 517 lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
SUMMERWOOD
A resident of the SummerWood of Chanhassen senior living community has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Amy Stock, campus administrator.
The resident has been transferred to an area hospital and is in fair condition, Stock stated.
“We are praying for a full and speedy recovery,” she said.
SummerWood is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to notify anyone who may have been in contact with the resident.
As of May 13, no other residents or staff have tested positive or reported COVID-19 symptoms, Stock said.
“With the full support of our parent organization, Presbyterian Homes & Services, we are doing everything we can to stop the spread of the virus. We are in close communication with health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps.”
Since March 13, SummerWood has restricted non-essential visitors, screens all visitors and staff; and has canceled large group activities. SummerWood has also implemented increased mask usage and disinfection. Residents are also encouraged to wear masks that have been distributed.
“The health and wellbeing of all who live and work at SummerWood of Chanhassen is our highest priority every day. We maintain standard protocols and procedures to respond to and limit the spread of infectious disease in a senior living community,” Stock stated.
“I am grateful to the SummerWood of Chanhassen staff for their dedication and teamwork. They come to work every day to care for residents and to keep them engaged and connected with each other and with their families while practicing social distancing.”
AUBURN HOMES
Auburn Homes & Services in Chaska has identified a confirmed case of COVID-19 with one staff member.
The employee hasn't worked or been on an Auburn campus for over 30 days, according to a press release. Auburn provides senior care in both Chaska and Waconia.
“We are doing everything we can to stop the spread of this virus within our community,” stated Mike Senden, CEO of Auburn Homes & Services. “We continue our emergency response plan with heightened infection control protocol and are working in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health and Carver County Public Health to ensure we are taking the appropriate measures at this time."
"We are prepared for the possibility of a COVID-19 positive case with one of our residents and have a plan of action in place; this includes having a dedicated staff and designated unit(s) to respond to the needs of the confirmed case(s),” Senden stated, in a press release.
Auburn Homes & Services has contacted family members of residents. "We are working closely with other health care providers in our area to help ensure the health and safety of all," Senden stated.
“As we navigate this challenge, we are especially grateful for our dedicated caregiving team who are working tirelessly to ensure a clean, safe environment for all who live and work at Auburn Homes & Services,” Senden said.