Veteran Victoria firefighter Rick Leuthner recalls his pager going off one night, notifying him of a call.
He got up and started getting dressed to respond.
“My wife (Peggy) asked me, ‘Where are you going? You’re up north,’” Leuthner said with a laugh, adding, “You just get so used to responding. I enjoy being on the department.”
Leuthner, 65, has been a department member since 1978 and will continue “until they either kick me off or I finally decide I can’t do it anymore.”
Leuthner, who says he has a difficult time missing a call because he lives next to the fire station, followed in the footsteps of his father, Maurice Leuthner, a 29-year veteran of the department, who also served several years as fire chief.
Rick Leuthner’s brother, Maurice Jr., and uncle, Roger Leuthner, also served with the department.
“We just kind of grew up in the fire department, going with dad on a lot of fire department stuff and just getting to appreciate it all,” Rick said.
Leuthner said there are so many memories of incident responses that he’s contemplated writing them all down.
“There’s nothing more rewarding than to be on a call and you save someone,” he said, noting that a baby was once delivered at the station. “You have more good calls than bad; helping people in tough situations.”
Leuthner said he receives great support from his wife and department members are “like family. They are a good group of people to be involved with, especially when there are some tough things to get through.”
Leuthner recalls his early years on the department, “working out of a garage downtown and using Army surplus equipment. We were a small town then, but now we have super good equipment and the training and medical equipment is top of the line.”
He also said the support from city officials and residents, as well as a quality relationship with other city departments and agencies are very important.
Fire Chief Andrew Heger doesn’t anticipate having too many 40-plus-year members of the department, but he’s appreciative of Leuthner and all the others who serve.
“Nobody’s here for the money,” Heger said, adding that he is the only full-time employee of the department and each paid on-call firefighter receives $10.93 an hour, including incidents and training.
“It’s a low paying part-time job, but the reward from serving the community and helping people when they are in need is the greatest benefit of the job,” he said.
The Victoria department is holding an informational open house at 7 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the fire station as part of its annual hiring process. Interested parties and their families are encouraged to attend, with hopes of new firefighters on board by Oct. 1.
There are currently 32 department members, including two women, Heger said, adding that an average of 13 respond to an incident call.
Recruits have 200 hours of training, including classroom sessions twice a week for the first year.
“It’s a huge commitment on our part and theirs,” Heger said. “There is time away from families and there are sacrifices to make. We just want to make sure people have as much information up front so they can make an informed decision on whether to join.”
The city is on track to respond to about 300 incidents this year, about double the number the department had when Heger started with the department 19 years ago.
The department serves Victoria and portions of Laketown Township, and provides mutual aid to neighboring cities for the following: emergency medical calls, building or grass fires, traffic accidents, fire alarms and weather-related events.
A list of benefits and candidate requirements can be found on the department’s website.