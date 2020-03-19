The Abundance Food Rescue program has a dual purpose — providing food to the hungry, and diverting edible foods from landfills.
The program has evolved in the past two years through a partnership between Carver County Environmental Services and the His House Foundation, which sponsors the Abundance Food Rescue program.
Marcus Zbinden of Environmental Services and Martha Brannon of His House Foundation, which operates out of the Chaska Moravian Church basement, realized that in working together, the county could divert the amount of edible food and meals that would normally be tossed out by restaurants, grocery stores and businesses. Instead, the food could be collected and distributed at no charge to feed the homeless, the elderly, and families in need.
To ensure safe food collection and distribution, Carver County recently purchased a refrigerated van for the Abundance program, with grant money. Before, Abundance volunteers used their own vehicles to collect food from local businesses and deliver it to those needing food. The refrigerated van allows the Abundance program to increase the amount of prepared food from Carver County restaurants, grocery stores, businesses, conferences, farmers markets, and special events in Carver County.
“Having a refrigerated van increases how much food can be collected and safely transported throughout Carver County,” Zbinden said. Currently, Abundance works with 13 restaurants, organizations and businesses in Carver County and nearby communities. “Our goal is to partner with 50 local organizations by August 2020,” Zbinden said, “restaurants, caterers, and event venues — who would donate their food to the Abundance program.”
Last week, Brannon picked up barbeque left over from a conference at Westwood Community Church; earlier this week, she collected food from a local church that cancelled a funeral luncheon in accordance with the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the cancellation of gatherings of 50 or more people.
And the Bountiful Basket Food Shelf in Chaska contacts Brannon when it has food items like bread, fruit and vegetables so close to expiration that they must be consumed or tossed.
BENEFITS
In the first six months of 2019, Abundance collected a monthly average of 2,860 pounds of food. The total number was 14,582 pounds over the entire six-months. The number is striking when you realize “this is food that wasn’t just diverted from the waste stream but given to people with food needs,” Zbinden said.
Currently the Abundance program has 13 ongoing food diversion customers, Zbinden said, including an events center, grocery store, and golf course. In the first half of 2019, Zbinden said that Abundance delivered food to 384 people, edible food and meals that would have otherwise ended up tossed out and into a landfill.
HOMELESS
“The homeless out here (Carver County) doesn’t look like the homeless you see in movies or TV,” Brannon said. “Being homeless in Carver County means living out of your car, or living in hotels. There are homeless people and homeless families living in extended stay hotels in the area. The parents have jobs, but turn their paychecks over the hotel.
“The thing about hotels is that there is no place to cook and make meals,” Brannon said. “These are people with severe barriers to food. Those barriers are no housing, no transportation. They have no food, no money, no nothing. So we are able to show up at mealtime and provide food. We come in and set up everything in the lobby and people will come down for their meals.
“And there are the working poor,” Brannon said. “People who have jobs but can’t afford food. They can get food from the food shelf like the Bountiful Basket, but their visits are limited. What do they do when they run out of food before they can schedule their next appointment?”
Last week, Kathy Studer, a volunteer with the Abundance food sharing program drove the Abundance van to a hotel in Carver County. She got out and opened the back of the van. There were four large cardboard grocery boxes filled with prepackaged salads, breads and rolls, bananas and broccoli.
Two of the men, residents of the hotel, came down the steps to help Studer unload the van and carry the boxes into the small lobby of the hotel, placing them on a folding table.
TIMELY
The recent COVID-19 pandemic has created another need for Carver County residents. A resident in rural Carver County was being quarantined for exposure to the COVID-19 virus. And the family needed food.
Brannon put together several to-go meals of Sloppy Joes, chips, beverages and dessert, provided from St. John’s Monday community meal, and delivered the food to the family’s doorstep.
Brannon said with the COVID-19, her phone “has just exploded with calls,” from organizations that have to cancel events. One was from the Crown of Glory Lutheran Church in Chaska. “They normally have a community meal on Wednesdays,” Brannon said, “but with the COVID-19, they’ve had to cancel and they need to do something with the food.”
St. John’s got around that by turning its Monday meal into a drive-up. People who typically gather after 5 p.m. in the church basement instead took turns, one by one, walking into the entrance of the church where volunteers worked bagging to-go meals and beverages. Any of the food that remains, they will box up and give to Brannon, which she will deliver to the residents at an area hotel.