This 1-year-old brown tabby domestic short-haired female was found roaming as a stray. She’s ready for a forever home with loving people who will give her yummy food, a soft comfy place to sleep and fun toys to play with — she still likes to play like a kitten! She has been living in a foster home with other cats and dogs and they all get along great. She has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, spayed, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $250 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Can you find room in your heart and home for this little gal?
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.