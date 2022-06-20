With humbling appreciation, Sherry Schultz recently received the city of Victoria’s initial Key to the City Award.
“It’s a demonstration of what a wonderful community we have; that people come out for the right thing in Victoria, and that means a lot to me,” Schultz said at a community gathering June 13 that honored community volunteers and their efforts.
“It’s an honor. It’s humbling,” she added as she tightly held the large token key. “I think more about the impact you get to have on the community; not the award.”
Schultz, a city resident almost five years, was instrumental in efforts to revise a city ordinance related to sex offenders residing in the city. A Level 3 sex offender last year moved into a neighborhood filled with many young children.
“It was the right thing to do and I felt strongly about the topic,” Schultz said, adding that others were also very active and valuable in crafting the revisions. “There is no wrong way to do the right thing.”
The honor is a new award given to individuals who have exceeded the call of duty to serve city residents, according to remarks Mayor Deb McMillan made at the event, calling Schultz “a true advocate for Victoria’s children and parents.”
“Sherry has put in hours and hours of her own working with her neighborhood, the city and a committee to bring about some changes,” McMillan said. “The award is to show great appreciation for what she did.”
“There are people who do good work every year,” she said. “If it’s appropriate, we’ll do it every year.”