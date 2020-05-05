Sam Bisconti was very concerned about this year’s Mother’s Day gift — until Friday.
“Every year on Mother’s Day I take my mom on a drive to see the flowers at the (Minnesota Landscape) Arboretum,” he said. “It, like almost everything else, has been closed off, so I was kind of in a panic.
“Then I heard that it was opening Friday,” Bisconti said, pumping a fist. “This is just really great; really great. She has always loved it and it gets me off the hook too.”
Bisconti, of Minneapolis, toured the grounds Saturday from his vehicle — one of the restrictions in place on the 1,200-acre property in Chanhassen loaded with about 100 gardens and multiple varieties of trees, plants and sculptures.
“It’s a great way to get out; to be in nature,” Margaret Smart of St. Paul said as she completed the Three Mile Drive that culminated with a view of the 39,000 blossoming tulips. “I was a master gardener for years and years, so to be able to be in a wide open space filled with beautiful things feels like the greatest gift.”
Visitors over the weekend got a sampling of what’s in store, having to look through screening to check out the tulips. That is expected to change by this coming weekend, said Susie Eaton Hopper, the facility’s media specialist.
“We’ve been closed and haven’t had the staff out here to do some things,” she said while taking a break from waving and greeting passersby of the impressive, colorful tulip garden.
“The tulips and crabapple trees should be in full bloom next weekend, so come back and see that,” she said to one carload. “We’re just getting started again.”
The Arboretum, which usually utilizes about 800 volunteers, was closed March 13 because of COVID-19 concerns and is the first University of Minnesota property to reopen on a restricted basis, Hopper said.
“We’ll see how this goes,” she said, adding that visitors are usually very responsible to the rules and requests. “If it goes well, we’ll move on to phase 2.”
That could include allowing visitors to walk the grounds with social distancing restrictions.
“There’s a bright light shining on us and we must follow all of the rules and make sure that we can get people in without harm to them or our staff; plus we have had only eight gardeners on the property since lockdown, so we cannot just turn hundreds of people loose on this property without any supervision.”
Botanical gardens in Chicago and Washington, D.C. tried to reopen, but “didn’t do so well,” Hopper said, indicating there were social distancing monitoring issues.
Kevin and Renee Schmitz of Chanhassen toured the grounds Saturday.
“We walk out here a lot, so this is a little different,” Renee said about having to stay in their vehicle. “But it’s better than not being able to come out at all.”
There were so many people anxious to visit the grounds that more than 500 had registered within the first hour of accepting advance online registrations, which is now required, regardless of whether visitors are members or not.
Officials initially limited traffic to 75 vehicles an hour, but that has risen to 150.
“This is such a treat,” said Agnes Butler, 82, of Chaska, after viewing the grounds. “I’ve been cooped up for so long, and to get out and see the colors, the flowers and all of it, it just raises my spirits; kind of brings back life again with all that is going on. I could live here if they let me.”