The Chanhassen Library and the Chanhassen Senior Center are hosting three programs this summer intended to create cross-generational connections between ages 55-plus and teenagers.
“The goal of our series is to connect older adults with middle and high school students,” says Linnéa Fonnest, adult services librarian. “We hope they will take a little time to talk and learn and come to appreciate each other’s skills and ideas. As a community, we have spent a lot of time apart for the past couple of years. We hope these three events will bring people together in an environment where all are welcome.”
While all in these age groups are welcome to drop in for the events, the library and senior center are seeking participants who will contribute their time and talents by signing up at the Library, according to a press release.
The first program, “Show Me Something” takes place 10:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 25 on the plaza between City Hall and the Library, or inside the Library’s Wilder meeting room in inclement weather, is like a show ’n’ tell community fair. This event coincides with the Chanhassen Farmers’ Market at City Center Park and includes refreshments from the Friends of the Chanhassen Library and the Chanhassen Senior Center.
Next up in July is “Teach Me Something.” A panel of experts age 55+ will cover life hacks such as establishing credit, tenants rights, meal planning, and other adulting skills for teens and young adults who want to be better prepared for life away from home. This virtual program will appear at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the Library’s Facebook Live page.
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, come back to the City Center Plaza for a face-to-face social event. The “Tell Me Something” finale to the summer series will put together pairs of adults and pairs of teens (bring friends) with a set of basic instructions and conversation starter cards on a variety of topics. Every 10 minutes, a librarian will signal the teens to move on to another pair of older adults for a new conversation.
“In an hour and a half, you will have met at least 12 members of another generation,” Fonnest stated. “If multiple generations have spent some time talking and enjoying each other’s company, we will have accomplished our goal.”
The Chanhassen Senior Center will serve as an alternate location in case of rain or excessive heat for the Aug. 3 event.