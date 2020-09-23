Southern Valley Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting victims of domestic violence, will be holding a charity golf scramble this October.
The event will take place at Deer Run Golf Club on Oct. 7 and will include golf, lunch, prizes and an online silent auction.
All proceeds will be used for the adult and children’s programs at SVA. In the last year, SVA served over 1,587 victims of domestic violence and their children in Scott and Carver counties.
“We are in the midst of challenging times,” said SVA executive director Christie Larson. “SVA is dedicated to empowering and protecting victims of domestic violence and striving to reduce the incidences of domestic violence in our community through increased education and reporting.”
Tickets are $125 per golfer. Purchase online at svamn.org or call 952-873-4214.