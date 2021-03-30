Southern Valley Alliance announces its 22nd annual gala, “Sip Away for SVA.”
The fundraiser will take place on Friday, April 30, but due to COVID, it is a virtual event this year.
“While we will miss seeing everyone in person, the virtual event option allows everyone to participate from the comfort of their own home, ”stated SVA Executive Director Christie Larson, in a press release.
The event will include an online silent auction, which will open Wednesday, April 28, a live-streamed program, as well as virtual wine and beer tastings by Schram Vineyards in Waconia.
All proceeds from this fundraiser are used to support the programs at SVA who, in the last year, served over 1,500 victims of domestic violence in Scott and Carver counties.
Tickets are $100 for a pair and include three crowlers of different flavors and two bottles of wine from Schram Vineyards, access to the virtual tasting event on April 30, four cupcakes from Emily Grace Cakes, two cheese varieties from Bongards and an SVA swag bag.
For more information about the event, or to purchase tickets, visit SVA’s website at www.svamn.org or call 952-873-4214.