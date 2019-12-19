SouthWest Transit, the southwest metro’s bus transportation service, is lobbying for more state funding, after facing a $500,000 decrease in 2020. “Out of a budget of $12 million, that’s significant,” SouthWest Transit CEO Len Simich told the Chanhassen City Council during a Dec. 9 presentation.
The largest percentage of transportation funding goes to Metro Transit, under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Council, which serves the core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul and operates Metro Mobility and light rail transit.
But even Metro Transit is feeling the funding pinch. “There’s long-term funding issues for metro and regional providers,” said Nick Thompson, director of Metropolitan Transportation Services. “We’re all in it together.”
For 2020, SouthWest Transit will make up the difference by using its reserve fund. But Simich anticipates funding uncertainty beyond 2020. Seventy two percent of SouthWest’s operating budget comes from the state’s general fund and motor vehicle sales tax (MVST); revenue from busfare boxes, and SouthWest’s reserve account for the remaining 28%.
To bolster SouthWest’s case for increased funding, Simich is meeting with city councils in the communities served by SouthWest Transit, including joint powers members Chanhassen, Chaska and Eden Prairie. He also plans visits to Victoria and Carver, which contract SouthWest Transit service.
He’s asking each city to pass a resolution showing support for SouthWest Transit, which he will use in lobbying the Legislature and local representatives.
CHANHASSEN
Simich provided the council with an overview of SouthWest Transit’s year, and an update on its newly remodeled headquarters at the Eden Prairie bus garage.
He also outlined the coming financial challenges to the bus company in 2020 and beyond. Metro Transit, SouthWest, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and other metro bus service providers receive federal funding, state funding, and a percentage of funds (21.5%) from MVST.
“We could do a lot more but we’re hemmed in with the budget,” Simich said. “Look at the amount of money we get from the motor vehicle sales tax. Metro Transit gets 82.8%, compared with SouthWest Transit’s 4.1%.”
And with fewer vehicle sales in 2019, there’s less MVST funds for the transit companies. For SouthWest Transit, it translates into a $500,000 fund decrease in 2020. And if the vehicle sales continue to decline, even less money will be available in the future, Simich told the council.
“We’re asking for the Legislature to put equity into the funding distribution,” Simich said. “We need more than what they’re giving us.”
The expansion of the LRT to Eden Prairie is also another factor.
“What is the long-term goal?” Chanhassen Mayor Elise Ryan asked Simich. “To keep squeezing you out of money and the market ... then put it all toward rail? Is that the ultimate goal?”
“I believe that,” Simich said. “They would like to see it under one roof. It would be much easier for them (Met Council) to manage.”
Chanhassen City Councilor Jerry McDonald is a member of the SouthWest Transit Commission.
“This takes us back to why SouthWest and Minnesota Valley were set up,” McDonald said. “We weren’t getting any of the services that we were paying for at that time. We will lose our localized service. And they’ll feed that rail. Chanhassen would essentially lose its express services downtown that it has today.”
“Can our legislators put pressure on Met Council?” City Manager Todd Gerhardt asked. “It sounds like Met Council is making all these rules as we go, leaving out the legislators.”
The Chanhassen City Council adopted a resolution of support for SouthWest Transit.
Ryan told Simich that Chanhassen would also include SouthWest Transit in its list of the city’s 2020 legislative priorities.
Met Council
Thompson describes the relationship between the Metropolitan Council and SouthWest Transit as a symbiotic one, and admits that sometimes, service providers like SouthWest “chafe against Met Council.”
Thompson said that the funding formula was set by the Minnesota Legislature, first in 2008 and adjusted in 2018. “It’s pretty cut and dried,” he said. “Money comes in, the formula is applied and allocated according to the formula.”
As for the $500,000 decrease in SouthWest’s 2020 funding, Thompson said it was due to what happened in 2018. At that time, it was determined that if the state’s general fund had a surplus, a portion would be distributed among all the service providers above the required mandatory amount. For 2020, there is no extra for any of the providers, thus SouthWest’s $500,000 decrease, Thompson said.
While general transit has remained flat over the past decade, Metro Mobility has grown 6-9 percent a year, Thompson said, due in part to an aging population.
“The growth of that program consumes more and more of the budget,” Thompson said. “That’s the reason, by the end of the biennium, we’re facing a fiscal cliff. The suburban transit operators rely on MVST money, but it’s volatile. When there are more motor sales, it goes up. When sales are down MVST is down.”
As a state agency, Met Council and Metropolitan Transportation Services can’t lobby the Legislature, Thompson said.
“But we’re doing our best to inform the legislators of our situation.”
HISTORY
Bob Roepke, a former Chaska mayor and current member of the SouthWest Transit Commission, was involved 35 years ago when Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and Chaska opted out of the Metro Transit system.
“At that time there was the frustration with our area’s property dollars going into transit, and then only having one bus out here per day. It’s what prompted us to opt out,” Roepke said.
The three cities created a joint powers agreement in 1986, establishing its own bus service — SouthWest Transit. Since that time, SouthWest Transit has expanded its services, and built transit stations in Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Chaska and Carver.
“We’ve been nationally recognized for our efficiency, creativity, and quality service,” Roepke said. “We get high customer ratings and it’s been a very successful provider. So it’s hard to understand why it’s been such a struggle with Met Council not to see us as a strong transit member. We are the fastest growing area in Minnesota, where transit is the key to economic development ... We’re just asking for our fair share.”