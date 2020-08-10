In a partnership with Firefighters for Healing, St. Hubert Catholic Church collected thousands of toiletries, groceries and household items for those affected by the Minneapolis riots.
After the Hennepin Healthcare East Lake Clinic was forced to close due to severe damage, the 8,000 people who used the facility were left without resources. In response, St. Hubert’s partnered with the nonprofit Firefighters for Healing to collect items from Chanhassen residents during the week of July 26-Aug. 2.
"Our food bank closet was nearly empty," said Ryan Erdmier, East Lake Clinic Manager. "When Firefighters for Healing called with the news of their community's collection — it was great news. We serve many patients in need of these very basic essentials."
Items collected include:
- Toiletries: bars of soap, body wash, shampoo, deodorant, adult diapers, denture cream, Qtips, bandaids, rubbing alcohol, hand cream
- Groceries: single serve apple sauce/fruit cups, snack crackers, peanut butter, soft granola bars, noodles, canned veggies, canned soup
- Household: Dish soap, flashlights, batteries, ziploc bags (sandwich size to gallon size), household wipes, kleenex
Those interested in continued support for the Clinic can donate at www.hennepinhealthcare.org/hennepin-healthcare-foundation/east-lake-clinic-donation/.