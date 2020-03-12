Chanhassen residents would support a park bond referendum, according to a city survey conducted late last year.
Every three years, the city surveys a random sampling of residents to measure community satisfaction with city services, facilities, activities and quality of life.
“The purpose of the survey is to make sure we get feedback from residents so that we’re not missing anything,” said Jake Foster, assistant city manager. The National Community Survey is conducted by the National Research Center and is designed specifically for Chanhassen. The survey is distributed and tabulated by the NRC.
On Nov. 13, 2019, NRC mailed 1,700 surveys to Chanhassen residents selected at random, Foster said, of which 522 surveys were returned by the Dec. 27 deadline. The response rate was 30% response, which is NRC notes is above average.
“Typically, NRC expects a 15%-25% response rate,” Foster said.
The Chanhassen City Council plans to review the community survey results at an upcoming work session.
This year’s survey included two questions about city park improvement projects.
The first question: To fund the repair and refurbishment of existing city park equipment, structures and playgrounds, the city is considering a permanent tax levy of $250,000 annually that would cost approximately $22/year per household. To what extent would you support or oppose this tax?
Response to the first park question was:
- Strongly support: 42%
- Somewhat support: 37
- Somewhat oppose: 9
- Strongly oppose: 13
The second question: The city is considering a ballot question that would ask residents to approve a property tax increase of approximately $5/month for a home valued at $430,000, in order to make improvements to a number of community parks (e.g., Lake Ann Park, Bandimere Park, Lake Susan Park, and Chanhassen Recreation Center). To what extent would you support or oppose this property tax?
Response to the second question was:
- Strongly support: 40%
- Somewhat support: 38
- Somewhat oppose: 11
- Strongly oppose: 12
City Finance Director Greg Sticha pointed out that at the time of the survey, $5 per month was calculated as a one-time increase that would be in place for 20 years.
Interest rates are now lower than they were at time of the survey, which could impact that number. "But there are literally dozens of variables that could change and the number could be about anywhere when the debt for the improvements are finally issued," Sticha said.
In the past year, the city’s Park and Recreation Commission has discussed the possibility of asking Chanhassen residents to support a park bond referendum. According to city documents, the last park bond referendum occurred 22 years ago in 1997 when residents approved a $4.9 million bond for parks, open space, and trails. The referendum was approved by a 62% majority of the voters.
Now the Park and Recreation Commission has identified four priorities: The Lake Ann Park expansion including pedestrian bridge, two pedestrian boardwalks and a mile of pedestrian trails; construction of modern restroom and concession building at the Lake Ann Park and Bandimere Park; building a splash pad water playground at Bandimere Park; and a community recreation center.
The Lake Ann park and trail expansion was made possible when Lennar Homes and the city finalized a land swap with the former Prince property last year. It gave the city ownership of the property and wetlands bordering Lake Ann’s west side, enabling the city to extend its citywide trail system.
Earlier this year the city completed the Lake Ann Park Preserve Feasibility Study. The study provides a comprehensive overview of the next phase of the Lake Ann Park Preserve. The park preserve acquisition will enable the city to complete three fourths of a paved trail system around Lake Ann, with one quarter of the lake property still privately owned.
DISCUSSION
The Chanhassen City Council discussed the four priorities presented by Parks and Recreation Commission at its Feb. 24 council work session.
“I know this is a difficult scenario because it has to do with a tax increase,” Mayor Elise Ryan said. “But this is one of our key financial strategies.”
Councilor Dan Campion supported the Lake Ann trail project. “We need to do it,” Campion said. “The longer it’s delayed over time, it will be more expensive.
Councilor Jerry McDonald said that no matter what is decided, there will be some effect on city taxes. “But we can’t afford to wait on the (Lake Ann) trail.”
Prior to the city survey results coming in, McDonald had said, “I’d like to get a feeling for what this community wants to see,” McDonald said. “We might be surprised."
Councilor Bethany Tjornhom would like to see the Lake Ann trail project done in a timely and cost-effective fashion.
“We’ve lived through other developments coming in,” Tjornhom said. “This a much better way to build a trail, rather than coming in after the fact.” Campion asked if there could be a way to do the big trail items first, like building the bridge and boardwalks, leaving the rest of the trail natural for the time being.
“Ultimately it’s a direct impact to our residents,” Ryan said. “If the council wants to act on any of these, it’s our responsibility is to open it up to public feedback, to ask 'What are you willing to support, to shape what direction the city should go?'" She referenced similar public meetings held for the land swap, terms of the Lennar Homes The Park development, and the franchise fee.
“We were effective doing that with previous tough decisions," Ryan said. "That way we’re not guessing. We’re letting people be heard.”