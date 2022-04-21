Sylvester is a 3-year-old black and white domestic shorthair male who’s had kind of a hard life. He’s very friendly and loves being around his people, and sometimes gets a little worried when he can’t find them. He likes to be involved in what you’re doing, or at least in the same room. He’d prefer to be an ‘only cat’ or maybe with just one other cat, and his status with dogs is unknown. Sylvester has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, neutered, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $250 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.