The fundraising event Relay for Life will be virtual this year in Carver County, according to Relay co-chair Connie Schwichtenberg.
Organizers plan to live-stream events on its Facebook page on the day of the event, Friday, Aug. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m.
“In the midst of uncertainty caused by the COVID pandemic that the world is fighting through social distancing, we too have chosen to fight cancer through distancing and social media platforms,” a press release stated.
A final team captain meeting and donation drop-off is still planned for Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Square Park in Waconia. Bags, T-shirts, and candles will be available.
Organizers ask cancer survivors to take a picture of themselves in a purple shirt and share it to the Relay’s Facebook page.