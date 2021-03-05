It’s been about a year since COVID-19 reached our communities.
We want to hear from our readers about how the pandemic has impacted their lives.
Please send us an essay (400 words or less) telling us about your experiences over the past year — include a related photograph if you have one.
Did you find an unknown strength? How did at-home learning go? Was your health impacted by the virus?
Send your essay or photo in an email to mstrasburg@swpub.com by Friday, March 19 for possible publication in an upcoming issue.
Include your phone number and street address for verification. (Only your name and city of residence will be included with the essay.)