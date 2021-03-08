Chanhassen Recreation Center will become a new temporary COVID-19 testing site in response to the rapidly growing outbreak of the B117 variant in Carver County.
From Feb. 24 to March 4, there was a 62% increase in cases in Carver County, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). At least 68 cases were linked to school-sponsored and club sports activities, and many of the people with the highly contagious B117 variant attended school or sports activities while infectious, an MDH press release said.
Saliva testing at the Rec Center is at no cost and open to anyone who thinks they need a test. Appointments are recommended, but not required, and results will be sent via email within 48-72 hours.
Chanhassen Recreation Center is located at 2310 Coulter Blvd and will be open during the following times:
Thursday, March 11, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday, March 12, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 13, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 18, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday, March 19, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 20, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.