Paisley Park
Paisley Park in Chanhassen is adding more programming to its mix of offerings.

 File photo by Lydia Christianson

Tours at the Paisley Park Museum have also been canceled for the time being.

According to Krissy Sommerstad of Preston Kelly Public Relations, representing Paisley Park, "that in response to the latest COVID-19 guidance, Paisley Park has ceased tour operations. The situation will continue to be monitored and reassessed on a weekly basis."

The Paisley Park Museum opened in fall 2016 after the death of music icon Prince Rogers Nelson. Since that time, the museum has been open for tours, and has hosted a number of music events. The facility has also made its space available for meetings and special events.

Paisley Park also recently announced that it would postpone its Celebration 2020 from June to sometime in the fall, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

