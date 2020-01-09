Priya Tandon jumped right into her new job at the annual city of Chanhassen Halloween Party at the Rec Center. Tandon joined the city as recreation supervisor with the Parks And Recreation department on the week of Halloween.
Scary? Not for Tandon who had a similar job at the city of Roseville as a seasonal Parks and Recreation staffer. Besides, by the time Tandon was on board, the nuts and bolts of planning were already in place.
“I got to do the finishing details, like setting the layout of the gym, coordinating with volunteers,” Tandon said. But just ahead was planning the annual city of Chanhassen tree lighting ceremony. The event was well attended and choreographed, with appearances from Santa Claus, his reindeer, plenty of hot chocolate and carolers under the Christmas lights.
Tandon, a Roseville native and Mounds View High School graduate, has a biology degree from Gonzaga University, in Spokane, Washington. She chose Gonzaga in part because an aunt and cousins attended. And when she visited, “It really spoke to me. I felt at home and knew I would be challenged.”
She majored in biology, and planned to either go into physical therapy or medical school. “But in my last few years of school, I was not so set on that, but didn’t know what I would do.”
During summer break, working a seasonal job with the Roseville Parks and Recreation department, she realized she enjoyed the work and talked to some of the parks staff in Roseville. What was it like and how might she pursue a career in it after college? They were encouraging and, after graduation in May, she looked for a similar position in the Twin Cities.
Currently she lives in Victoria, enjoying the proximity to Chanhassen, and exploring the community.
1. What do you enjoy about your job in Parks and Rec?
A: It’s really cool to put on events and provide programs to the city that residents can enjoy and bring their families to. For example the tree lighting in December. And I realized that the park and rec activities aren’t just for families, but the community as a whole.
2. In addition to recreation in general, what are your other interests?
A: I was big into dance at the high school and college level, as well as basketball. I love to swim, kayak, hike and cook. My family is pretty important to me. We’re a mixed family. My mom grew up in the United States and my dad grew up in India, and I have a younger sister.
3. What’s been your impression of Chanhassen so far?
A: It’s a super cool city. I grew up in the Twin Cities but hadn’t been to this area before. It kind of has a small-town feel, and you feel like the community is very supportive of its local businesses. It has a really cool identity with an emphasis on local events. I had a tour of the city during my first week and I think we tried to hit all the parks. One thing I noticed is the fantastic sunsets you can see from the City Hall parking lot, toward Highway 5.