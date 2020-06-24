Chanhassen City Manager Todd Gerhardt was honored at a Chanhassen City Council meeting June 22, which was proclaimed “Todd Gerhardt Day.”
Gerhardt’s last day with the city is June 30, after working with the city of Chanhassen for 34 years.
“Even though his remarkable career is ending, his legacy will forever be tied to the city of Chanhassen,” said Mayor Elise Ryan.
Several residents and former officials praised Gerhardt at the meeting.
“He is Mr. Chanhassen. Who else has been here for 34 years,” asked Dave Callister, a Chanhassen resident and Plymouth city manager.
Carver county commissioner and former Chanhassen councilor Tom Workman ribbed Gerhardt for retiring. “You’re leaving us high and dry, but congratulations, we love ya,” he said, before giving Gerhardt a hug.
“Todd knows how to find good people and he nurtures them in their careers to their benefit and to the benefit of the people of Chanhassen,” said former mayor Denny Laufenburger. “Todd was always a manager with great character and integrity, as it related to some difficult personnel decisions.”
“When I was first elected, I leaned on Todd a lot for his organizational knowledge and history and relationships,” said former mayor Tom Furlong. “We didn’t always agree, more often than not we did, but I never missed the opportunity to ask Todd what he’d recommend.”
Furlong noted a few of the projects Gerhardt worked on, including the Chanhassen Library, water treatment facilities, Chanhassen Station and City Center Park.
“He’s opportunistic with long-term vision,” Furlong said, before noting Gerhardt’s years of work with Highway 101 improvements.
“There will be thousands of people that use that road every day that will benefit from it whose lives will be improved in large part because of the work that Todd Gerhardt did,” Furlong said.
“You made me a better mayor than I would have been otherwise,” Furlong said
“Todd’s been someone who has always acted with integrity and shared his vast expanse of knowledge, and really done a fabulous job of guiding this city,” said Councilor Dan Campion.
“I learned a lot about city government from Todd,” said Councilor Jerry McDonald. “I’ve really enjoyed serving with you and wish you the best of luck going forward. Have fun, hit ‘em straight and remember to throttle back every now and then.”
“You always had history to give me the back story, the key players, and to help me understand the city even better, help me navigate complex issues,” said Councilor Julia Coleman.
“If I think about what you’ve done in your career, it’s really been an investment, so tonight I want to thank you for your investment on the city of Chanhassen,” said Councilor Bethany Tjornhom.