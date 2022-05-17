The Tonka Youth Triathlon is Saturday, May 21.
The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Minnetonka Middle School East. All participants receive a wicking T-shirt, refreshments, swim cap and finisher medal.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and top three female finishers in each division for participants in grades 2-8.
"This race will be a great teaching tool for youth to learn about dedication, determination, and what it takes to achieve their goals, all while having fun," states a Minnetonka Community Education press release.
Register at minnetonkacommunityed.org.