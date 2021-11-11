The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) recently started a traffic safety study on Highway 7, between Highway 100 in St. Louis Park and Carver County Road 33 in Hollywood Township.
The purpose of the study is to identify necessary safety improvements. Through the study, MnDOT will evaluate intersections and other safety aspects, determine if the number and severity of crashes is abnormal, identify primary factors for crashes and propose short-, medium- and long-term updates to improve safety on the particular stretch of Highway 7, according to a release from MnDOT.
MnDOT will produce a draft report, present the key audit finds and propose potential updates to improve safety. There will be public engagement and outreach throughout the study.
MnDOT anticipates the study will be completed in June 2022. For more information about this study, visit bit.ly/MnDOTstudy.