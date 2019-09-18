Garden of Hope

Teens helped grow the Garden of Hope.

TreeHouse Youth Outreach in Chaska has been working on the "Garden of Hope" this summer and fall.

TreeHouse partnered with Carver County Public Health on the garden, which is also supported by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, Minnesota Department of Health and University of Minnesota Master Gardener volunteers.

"It has been a great project for the teens to incorporate food grown in the garden into meals that is provided at TreeHouse. It also promotes healthy eating, incorporating vegetables into their diet."

The program has given teens an opportunity "to be outside in nature and feel a sense of accomplishment on something they worked hard at," the release stated.

TreeHouse Youth Outreach serves communities across the county to end hopelessness among teens, according to a press release. It provides a safe space for teens to build relationships, find support, and have fun in an environment where they feel cared for and valued.

