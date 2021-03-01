U Can Danz! Dance Company held its Winter Recital on Feb. 6 at the Chanhassen High School auditorium, with 105 dancers participating.
The dancers ranged in age from preschool to high school senior, according to U Can Danz! Dance Company owner and dance instructor Tina Holtzleicer.
"Our studio focuses on self-esteem and positivity while teaching children the sport of dance," Holtzleicer said.
The dancers performed jazz, lyrical, contemporary, kick, and musical theatre styles before a limited audience of two family members per dancer. However, several family and friends watched via live stream on Chanhassen High School's new live stream system, Holtzleicer said.
The dance company usually performs at events such as Gopher and Timberwolves halftimes, as well as at the Mall of America.
"All of these performances were taken away, so this was the first performance the dancers have had since the pandemic," Holtzleicer said.
More info at www.ucandanzdancecompany..