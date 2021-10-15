After years in the making, Highway 101 reopened Oct. 15, to the delight of drivers, public officials and businesses.
Construction on the highway, between County Road 61 and Pioneer Trail, began in March 2020, with the highway closing to through traffic in May 2020.
Some of the final construction in the multi-phased improvement project included curb and gutter placement, paving, roadway striping, sign placement, and final grading and seeding.
The highway, which was previously two lanes, has increased to four lanes. The improvements to Highway 101 were made to address safety and operation concerns, according to Charlie Howley, city of Chanhassen director of public works and city engineer.
Through the project, sightlines and access control for intersecting streets were improved. Sharp curves in the highway were removed and shoulders were incorporated. Now that there are four lanes, there is more ease of travel, Howley said.
“This is a minor arterial road so it's meant to carry a good amount of traffic volume,” Howley said.
Highway 101 is a thoroughfare. It enables traffic from Shakopee and other parts of Scott County to more efficiently access Highway 212.
According to Steve Lillehaug, Shakopee public works director and city engineer, Highway 101 connects the entirety of Scott County to Carver and Hennepin County. Approximately 20,000 vehicles use that connection a day, he said.
The detour over the past couple of years hasn't been ideal, "but everyone survived it so it's a great connection and great opening back up,” Lillehaug said.
While Lillehaug noted that Highway 101 is not in his jurisdiction, he lived in Chanhassen for 20 years and certainly noticed the highway’s safety concerns. It was a windy road down the hill with limited sightlines, he said.
“It'll be great for the communities in the region to improve the safety in that corridor,” Lillehaug said. “Aesthetic wise it just looks tremendous up there …congratulations to our neighbors to the north.”
While Highway 101 will be reopened, that doesn’t mean the project is complete. In early spring of 2022, once grass has been established, the bluff area will have new trees planted to reforest the area, Howley said.
BUSINESS
Kelly Lorenz, general manager of The Mustard Seed Landscaping and Garden Center in Chanhassen for over 10 years, remembers hearing tire squeals on the sharp curve on Highway 101 where the shop is located. There would be accidents and cars crashed into their fence.
“We would hear tire squeals quite often throughout the day, of people not realizing that, you know 15 mph sign was pretty accurate,” Lorenz said.
During the closure of Highway 101, Lorenz would hear about people’s frustration when they came into the garden center. Customers would call to ask how to get to the center. A phrase that was common to hear was “wow it’s super hard to get here,” she said.
Thankfully, the frustration didn’t have a big impact on the garden center’s sales. In the springtime, people are eager for flowers and vegetables, so their spring season sales were still strong, Lorenz said.
Lorenz is looking forward to the highway’s reopening so that there is more ease of access to the garden center and people are less confused.
“Just that freedom to flow and getting some people back into their normal routes and routines of just driving up and down that road,” Lorenz said. “It will be a little more convenient for them to stop in.”
Amidst the improvements to Highway 101, the garden center “caught the construction bug,” Lorenz said with a laugh. The center has done paving work in its yard so that the pathways through the shopping area are smooth and more enjoyable, she said.
According to Howley, the project is “something we should celebrate … it's a big deal.”
An important thing to know is that the Highway 101 improvement project also provides multi-use trails along the corridor. There are connections from Flying Cloud Drive to the Minnesota River Bluffs LRT Regional Trail, which also connects to downtown Chanhassen, Howley said.
“It's a good linking connection for the trail system,” Howley said.
The project totaled $29 million, with Chanhassen contributing about $3 million. The majority of the costs were covered by Carver County using various finding sources, including MnDOT turnback funds. Highway 101 used to be a state highway but was “turned back” to the county, according to previous reporting.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for the end of October.